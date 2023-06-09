MPD makes arrest in alleged road rage shooting incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting incident last month.

The Mobile Police Department on Thursday arrested Albert Issac of Mobile on a charge of shooting into an occupied/unoccupied vehicle.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Sheringham Drive on May 26 after the victim reported that his vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Police said that an unknown man, later identified as Issac, had fired into the victim’s vehicle following a road rage incident then fled.

Issac was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. His bond hearing is set for Friday, jail records show.

