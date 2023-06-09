Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD makes arrest in alleged road rage shooting incident

Albert Issac
Albert Issac(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting incident last month.

The Mobile Police Department on Thursday arrested Albert Issac of Mobile on a charge of shooting into an occupied/unoccupied vehicle.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Sheringham Drive on May 26 after the victim reported that his vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Police said that an unknown man, later identified as Issac, had fired into the victim’s vehicle following a road rage incident then fled.

Issac was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail. His bond hearing is set for Friday, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting

Latest News

Hoover City Jail
Joran van der Sloot arrives at Birmingham airport, transported to Hoover City Jail
Chicago-based Hecate Energy to build large-scale soar farm in Foley
Foley to be home to first large-scale solar farm in Baldwin County
2021 file photo shows the Alabama House of Representatives approving new lines for the state’s...
Biden, others react as SCOTUS orders Alabama to redraw congressional districts
Supreme Court tosses Alabama congressional map
Supreme Court’s redistricting ruling could have biggest impact on Mobile