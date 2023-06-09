Advertise With Us
Okaloosa County authorities catch theft suspects in stolen truck

Okaloosa County authorities catch theft suspects in stolen truck
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they arrested two suspects after a traffic stop Thursday.

According to OCSO, deputies tracked down Joseph Middleton, JR., 44, and Kelly Patterson, 34, in Niceville. The two are suspected of stealing a Destin woman’s electric scooter.

When they were stopped, Middleton and Patterson were in a truck reported stolen out of Mississippi. Inside the truck, deputies say they found items indicating the man and woman were involved in credit card fraud.

Middleton and Patterson are being charged with fraudulent use of credit cards. They’re also being held on a charge out of Mississippi for grand theft of a vehicle.

