Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, District Attorney Keith Blackwood is our guest. He’s here to talk about fighting crime and keeping citizens safe in Mobile County. Blackwood has worked in the Mobile County D.A.’s office nearly 15-years, serving as a prosecutor and Chief Assistant to the District Attorney. He was elected in January of this year and hit the 100-day mark in his new position, in late April. We’ll hear what changes he made, what he has accomplished so far and his vision for the Mobile County District Attorney’s office.

