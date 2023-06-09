Rep. Carl predicts Supreme Court redistricting ruling will lead to GOP sweep in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Southwest Alabama’s representative in Congress has a message for Democrats: Be careful what you wish for.

While Democrats expect to pick up a second House seat in Alabama after Thursday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court requiring new district boundaries, Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) predicted it will backfire.

“We’re gonna to sweep all seven,” he told FOX10 News. “It’s a presidential race. We’re gonna get all Alabamians to turn out heavy, the Republican side on the presidential race. This couldn’t be a worse time for the Democrat Party what’s fixing to happen. And they’ve got nobody to blame but themselves.”

The high court ruled 504 that Alabama likely Voting Rights Act following the 2020 census when it drew a map that packed too many black voters into the 7th Congressional District. It has a black voting age population of about 55 percent and has been reliably Democrat for decades.

That share would drop to about 50 percent in most of the four alternate maps proposed by the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Those maps would create a second majority-black district where the black voting age population also would be in the 50 percent to 51 percent range.

With margins that tight, Carl said, Democrats will find it difficult to hold them.

“Republican Party will own every one of these seats,” he said. “You watch what I say. There will not be a Democrat in Washington, D.C. representing anybody in Alabama.”

That doesn’t mean Carl is happy with the ruling. He said it another example of the federal government butting into the state’s business.

“I am so surprised at this quote-unquote, conservative Supreme Court majority that we’re supposed to have to come out with this,” he said. “I’m really disappointed in that.”

Carl said he participated on a conference call with other Republicans in the Alabama delegation and state Attorney General Steve Marshall. He said his takeaway is the Supreme Court did not set a specific percentage that the black population must hit in the map redraw. He said that gives the state some flexibility.

Carl also criticized the dismissive attitude the majority opinion shows to the notion that the Gulf Coast is not a “community of interest” that should not be divided, as the plaintiffs have proposed.

“Mobile has always been a little bit different. … I mean, the folks here are, they are different,” he said. “We like that. I mean, that’s our personality.”

Four maps proposed by the plaintiffs all would combine part of Mobile County with counties in the Black Belt and Montgomery, created a second majority-black district. The rest of Mobile County would joint with Baldwin County and the Wiregrass.

In that scenario, the majority of the population in the new district would be outside the Mobile area, making it less likely that the representative would be from the Gulf Coast. The other district would be more closely divided between the Mobile area and the Wiregrass, possibly pitting Carl against Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) in a GOP primary.

That raise the potential that the Gulf Coast region has no local resident representing it in Congress.

“Nobody likes a member-on0member race,” Carl said. “It’s a no-win situation for anybody. So we’re certainly hoping it does not turn out that way.”

