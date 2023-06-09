Sage Health to open senior center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sage Health is an innovative neighborhood health center that offers high-performance primary care, cardiology and wellness services exclusively for seniors.

Sage Health Grand Opening Celebration – Pinebrook location

Wednesday, June 14th

10:30am – 1:00pm

3980 Airport Blvd, Suite 1

The other two locations will open later this year in Midtown and Touleminville.

https://sage.health/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.