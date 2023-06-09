Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Sage Health to open senior center

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sage Health is an innovative neighborhood health center that offers high-performance primary care, cardiology and wellness services exclusively for seniors.

Sage Health Grand Opening Celebration – Pinebrook location

Wednesday, June 14th

10:30am – 1:00pm

3980 Airport Blvd, Suite 1

The other two locations will open later this year in Midtown and Touleminville.

https://sage.health/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating

Latest News

Paranormal Cirque III at Fort Walton Beach
Paranormal Cirque III at Fort Walton Beach
ASMS students win national science award
ASMS students win national science award
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood
Mobile Arts Council: LoDa ArtWalk and June Exhibits
Mobile Arts Council: LoDa ArtWalk and June Exhibits