Sage Health to open senior center
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sage Health is an innovative neighborhood health center that offers high-performance primary care, cardiology and wellness services exclusively for seniors.
Sage Health Grand Opening Celebration – Pinebrook location
Wednesday, June 14th
10:30am – 1:00pm
3980 Airport Blvd, Suite 1
The other two locations will open later this year in Midtown and Touleminville.
