Searing heat, with scattered sea breeze storms this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will have lots of sun through the morning and temperatures will warm quickly. We will hit the low 90s this afternoon with heat index values approaching 100. We’ll also see a sea breeze pick up in the late afternoon and that will create some thunderstorms mainly near and along I-10. Outside of the sea breeze zone in our inland counties rain chances will be lower.

The beach and boating conditions look good, we just have to watch out for an isolated thunderstorm. Rip current risk is low today and seas are only 1-2 feet. Winds are out of the E in the morning and swinging around to the SE in the afternoon.

For the weekend, it will continue to be summer-like with highs in the low 90s along with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.

The tropics are quiet. There is nothing of concern at the moment

Have a great weekend!

