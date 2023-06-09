Showers, thunderstorms possible this weekend

(WALA) - The weekend is here! Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend.

Temperatures will be around 90 degrees and in the upper 80s at the beaches.

Rain chances will hover around 40%.

Early in the week, we will monitor that stalled boundary for any thunderstorms that develop and move south into our area. Stay tuned to the forecast if you have outdoor plans those days, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, the usual afternoon thunderstorm chance will persist through those days.

Midweek, we may see slightly lower rain chances, but it will not be completely dry across the area. Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates on this long-range outlook!

