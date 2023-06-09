Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Showers, thunderstorms possible this weekend

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - The weekend is here! Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend.

Temperatures will be around 90 degrees and in the upper 80s at the beaches.

Rain chances will hover around 40%.

Early in the week, we will monitor that stalled boundary for any thunderstorms that develop and move south into our area. Stay tuned to the forecast if you have outdoor plans those days, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, the usual afternoon thunderstorm chance will persist through those days.

Midweek, we may see slightly lower rain chances, but it will not be completely dry across the area. Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates on this long-range outlook!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating

Latest News

Next Weather for Friday, June 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Next Weather for Friday, June 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
A Low Air Quality Warning is in place today for Mobile and Baldwin counties
A Low Air Quality Warning is in place today for Mobile and Baldwin counties
A Low Air Quality Warning is in place today for Mobile and Baldwin counties
A Low Air Quality Warning is in place today for Mobile and Baldwin counties
Morning Weather Update for Friday June 9, 2023
Searing heat, with scattered sea breeze storms this afternoon