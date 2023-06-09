Traffic on Bayway moving after wreck left truck hanging over edge
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Westbound traffic on the Interstate 10 Bayway is moving again following a multi-truck wreck that left on truck partially hanging over the edge of the bridge for a time.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the wreck involved two 18-wheelers and a passenger SUV.
ALDOT said the drivers of the trucks suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the cause of the wreck.
