Traffic on Bayway moving after wreck left truck hanging over edge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Westbound traffic on the Interstate 10 Bayway is moving again following a multi-truck wreck that left on truck partially hanging over the edge of the bridge for a time.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the wreck involved two 18-wheelers and a passenger SUV.

ALDOT said the drivers of the trucks suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the cause of the wreck.

