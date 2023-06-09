UA Board of Trustees votes to freeze tuition for Alabama residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and parents at three Alabama universities will be getting a huge break in tuition.

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees voted Friday to freeze tuition for Alabama residents for the 2023-2024 academic year at each of its three institutions – The University of Alabama, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville.

According to the University of Alabama System, the move reinstates a tuition freeze for Alabama residents that was in place for several years prior to the 2022-2023 academic year. With this action, in-state tuition has been frozen for six of the last seven years at The University of Alabama and five of the last seven at UAB and UAH.

