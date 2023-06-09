Wind & Water Learning Center in Orange Beach hosting summer classes and lessons

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Orange Beach Wind and Water Learning Center is committed to enhancing life for locals and guests by providing coastal access, facilities, equipment, field trip opportunities, and education for sailing and paddling sports. They are an active member of U.S. Sailing and an affiliate of the American Canoe Association, following many of their accredited classes and guidelines. They accommodate people of all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds. Classes and events are seasonal and their webpage is updated with details throughout the year. They offer the following classes:

Float & Flow

Float and Flow yoga classes are offered during peak summer months. Come out to weekly yoga flows on inflatable Glide Fitness Boards from May to mid-August. These classes are led in the waters of Wolf Bay just off the Wind and Water Learning Center dock.

Full Moon Paddles

The Full Moon Paddle series is a monthly fundraiser during the summer season. The cost is $35 with all funds going to the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. The events include catered hors d’oeuvres, entertainment by a local musician, and a guided paddle on Wolf Bay to watch the sunset and moon rise. Dinner and entertainment start at 6 pm, with the kayaks launching at 7 pm, and back by 9 pm.

Pre-registration is required. Registration closes at noon the day before each scheduled event. Online registration is available at Eventbrite. Also, forms are available at Orange Beach City Hall, Coastal Resources, and Wind and Water Learning Center. Bring your own paddle craft or rent a kayak from the W&WLC for the event (additional charge).

Alabama Coastal Cleanup

The Wind and Water Learning Center is an official Cleanup Zone for the Alabama Coastal Cleanup. The largest volunteer event in the State of Alabama happens annually on the third Saturday in September from 8 am to Noon. Volunteers in the W&WLC’s cleanup zone focus on the waters and shorelines of Wolf Bay, Bay La Launch, and Ingram’s Bayou. Arrive by boat, kayak, bike, or car! Want to clean up by kayak but don’t have one? Call and ask about borrowing some of theirs for the event. “Picking up litter benefits you, your community, and the Gulf. More than 100,000 volunteers have assisted in this event since Alabama joined the International Coastal Cleanup in 1987. They are grateful to the many helping hands and hearts who have pitched in to benefit our priceless natural resources” (Alabama Coastal Cleanup, 2022).

Pumpkin Paddle

In celebration of Halloween, the W&WLC hosts a sunset costumed paddle on the second Friday evening in October. Bring your own paddle craft or rent a kayak from the W&WLC for the event. Stay afterward for a costume contest and a festive bayfront party with live music. There are prizes from local businesses for the best costumes and decorated kayaks, SUPs, and canoes. If you don’t want to go out on the water with them, you’re welcome to join in on the fun after the paddle.

Their full calendar of events can be found here.

