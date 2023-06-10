Advertise With Us
1 person dies in Pensacola house fire

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A house fire in Pensacola claimed the life of one person Friday morning, authorities said.

Heavy smoke and flames were showing when the Pensacola Fire Department arrived at the residence in the 300 block of Mallory Street around 10:19 a.m. Friday, Pensacola officials said.

After receiving reports of at least one person possibly trapped inside, crews searched and found one adult occupant, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other occupants were located during searches of the residence, according to authorities.

Officials have not released any information about the victim.

The Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County EMS also responded to the scene.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosive Investigations is investigating the cause of the blaze.

