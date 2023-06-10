Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Annexation election date set for July 18

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some residents outside of the Mobile city limits will get the chance to vote on July 18 as to whether they want to be annexed into the city.

On May 9, the Mobile City Council adopted resolutions requesting that the Probate Court of Mobile conduct annexation elections in four unincorporated areas adjacent to the limits of the city of Mobile.

If all four areas vote yes, it will increase the city’s population by almost 26,000.

The voting centers that will be used for the election include:

Baker High School gym on Airport Boulevard for the Airport corridor;

Creekwood Church of Christ on Schillinger Road for the Cottage Hill corridor;

Word in Season Ministries Church on West Graham Road, for the Kings Branch corridor;

Jon Archer Agricultural Center on Schillinger Road North for the Orchard corridor.

Copies of the resolutions and maps of the areas in question are available for viewing at probate.mobilecountyal.gov on the probate court website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating

Latest News

3 weeks after charge dismissed, Mobile man waiting to get back seized $3,900
3 weeks after charge dismissed, Mobile man waiting to get back seized $3,900
Authorities investigating cause of Bayway wreck that left truck hanging over edge
Authorities investigating cause of Bayway wreck that left truck hanging over edge
Semmes man accused of $400,000 fraudulent scheme can remain free – for now
Semmes man accused of $400,000 fraudulent scheme can remain free – for now
Mobile man charged with impersonating officer
Mobile man charged with impersonating officer