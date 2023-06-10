Annexation election date set for July 18

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some residents outside of the Mobile city limits will get the chance to vote on July 18 as to whether they want to be annexed into the city.

On May 9, the Mobile City Council adopted resolutions requesting that the Probate Court of Mobile conduct annexation elections in four unincorporated areas adjacent to the limits of the city of Mobile.

If all four areas vote yes, it will increase the city’s population by almost 26,000.

The voting centers that will be used for the election include:

Baker High School gym on Airport Boulevard for the Airport corridor;

Creekwood Church of Christ on Schillinger Road for the Cottage Hill corridor;

Word in Season Ministries Church on West Graham Road, for the Kings Branch corridor;

Jon Archer Agricultural Center on Schillinger Road North for the Orchard corridor.

Copies of the resolutions and maps of the areas in question are available for viewing at probate.mobilecountyal.gov on the probate court website.

