Construction of Bayou La Batre docks set to begin soon

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - After years of planning and preparation, construction is set to start soon on a project in Bayou La Batre.

The city known as the “Seafood Capital of Alabama” is about to get a makeover.

For the past two years, officials have been working on revamping the docks in Bayou La Batre. Mayor Henry Barnes, Sr. says the docks were originally built in the 60′s but were destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

With commercial seafood from the area generating over $80 million annually for the state of Alabama, revamping the docks will bring in even more money and attract more tourists.

“If you go down there on Sunday, you’ll probably see over 100 boat trailers and trucks where people are utilizing it right now. And I can just imagine it’ll probably double or triple once this is built,” said Mayor Barnes, Sr.

So what can locals expect to see when the project is done?

“We’re gonna have the pavilion where you can do weddings you can do, probably a farmers market. These smaller boats that go catch fresh shrimp things, sell them down there to the public. There’s a similar project down in Delcom. My wife and I went down there and it was real nice. I mean, they had people probably a half a mile long waiting to get shrimp to put in their coolers. So hopefully we can mimic that here in the Bayou,” said Mayor Barnes, Sr.

And that’s not all.

“Everything will be paved, there’ll be more parking spots for him. The boat, launch and ramp will be a whole lot better,” Mayor Barnes, Sr. adds.

Fixing the docks has been broken up into three phases and the first two parts of the project are complete. As of June, officials are entering the final phases of this project — finally starting construction.

“Hopefully by the fall, they’ll be bidding this project out and hopefully before December they’ll have it started,” said Mayor Barnes, Sr.

After the three month bidding process, officials say construction will begin and last well into 2025. But, they say the wait will be worth it.

