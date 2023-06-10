MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Welcome to the weekend! Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend with temperatures around 90 degrees and in the upper 80s at the beaches. Rain chances will hover around 40% on Saturday and slightly lower on Sunday. The week ahead features the usual afternoon rain chances and hot temperatures.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend. However, rain chances on Sunday appear to be slightly lower. There is the usual potential for afternoon sea breeze storms, which will primarily stay around the I-10 corridor. Additionally, we are monitoring the potential for some clusters of storms that may move into the area late on Saturday. Keep an eye on the FOX10 Weather App for updates.

BEACHES:

The beach weather this weekend is excellent. The rip current risk is low, and the surf is nearly calm. However, as always, check the local beach flags and stay safe in the water. The UV index will be very high, so remember to wear sunscreen. Also, keep an eye to the north for showers and storms, but rain chances at the coast are generally lower than in other parts of the area. Remember, if there is lightning around, you need to get off the beach!

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The forecast for the upcoming week depends on the placement of a few features, including a building heat dome to our west and a cool front to our north that may drift into our area midweek. In short, if this boundary reaches our area, next week could be rather unsettled with clusters of storms moving along the boundary from northwest to southeast. However, there is some disagreement among the models on where this boundary will end up. So, for now, plan for the usual chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and try to schedule outdoor activities for the morning hours. The good news is that if a cluster of storms does seem likely to move into our area, we will be able to provide ample warning. Stay tuned to FOX10 for forecast updates.

Temperatures next week will hover around 90 in the afternoon for areas that don’t see rain. It will definitely be a steamy and muggy week with feels-like temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. If planning extended outdoor activities be sure to stay hydrated!

