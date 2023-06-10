Graduate student trapping and studying black bears in Mobile County

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Jenna Malzahn, a graduate student at Auburn University, is studying black bears in Mobile County.

Malzahn is in Mobile County for the summer. She’s trapping primarily female black bears and cubs, equipping them with GPS trackers, and releasing them back into the wild.

Malzahn invited FOX10 News out to see how she sets a bear trap.

“We’re looking at the reproductive ecology of black bears down here,” said Malzahn. “Compared to the population up in the Northeast, our cubs aren’t surviving into adulthood. We’re trying to figure out why. To do that, I need to collar adult females with GPS collars so that I can go into the den in the springtime and collar the cubs as well so we can then track their survival.”

She says Mobile County is home to around 150 to 200 black bears. She’s analyzing bears mainly in Saraland- an ideal landscape.

“Right now we’re only focusing on this area because we know there’s females and we know there’s cubs,” she explained. “I work with all private landowners down here which is really great. We’re on one of the private landowner’s sites right now. I’ve caught 5 individual bears so far but we’ve seen at least 6 bears come to this trap.”

To set her trap, she begins with the bait. She says black bears have a mean sweet tooth, and by the looks of this concoction, it’s sure to be ‘beary’ unresistible. A drizzle of candy syrup, oatmeal creme pies, fruity pebbles and icing is the perfect recipe to entice a bear into this trap.

“It looks like I’m feeding a toddler pretty much, with a sugar coma,” laughed Malzahn.

“They’re trying to get the food out. They’re frustrated because they can’t get anything. They yank it, and it’s closed,” she said, demonstrating how the trap works.

On a tree nearby, cameras await to capture a bear. Malzahn said she just trapped one on Thursday.

“She was 190.68 pounds,” she said. “She was my biggest female. She was absolutely beautiful. Really healthy-looking, she was a young female too.”

Once the bear is trapped, Malzahn says the bear is safely sedated before being outfitted with a GPS collar.

GPS collar used to track bear activity (Jenna Malzahn)

”The collar sends up points every couple of hours, then I can download the GPS points remotely and I can figure out where they are on the landscape, what habitat they’re using.”

Malzahn says the sweetest surprise of all is analyzing triplet cubs.

“One of my favorite things that happened about this year is I had triplets. Last year, I went to two dens and they were both single. I was really excited to have more cubs this year,” she said.

For folks in the area, she’s giving her best advice if you do encounter a black bear.

“Black bears are gonna be on the move a lot. It’s June and it’s breeding season. You’ll see males moving around because they’re looking for females. You’ll see females moving around because they’re looking for food.”

“If you have a bear coming close to your house, just take away your food source. They’re not going to stay and wait for weeks. It’ll take a little bit, but they’ll move on.”

Malzahn says she’s currently tracking 14 adult females and 6 cubs in the area. She’ll continue her studies until classes resume at Auburn this fall.

