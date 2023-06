ST. ELMO, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in St. Elmo sent at least one person to the hospital Saturday.

It’s unclear exactly what happened but a gray Hyundai somehow ended up underneath Interstate10 on March Road. The vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged.

It’s also unknown how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.