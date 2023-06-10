LoDa Artwalk celebrates Pride

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The second Friday of the month always attracts a crowd for LoDa Artwalk. They were celebrating Pride in the Port City in Cathedral Square.

And they were doing it in a big way -- with a Pride Parade starting at B-Bob’s -- they made their way through the streets of downtown waving rainbow flags. It was not just for the LGBTQ+ community -- but their friends, family, and everyone who support them.

Eventually making their way to Cathedral Square, where they put on a full drag show.

It’s not an event that everyone agrees with. Just like we saw on the Eastern Shore last weekend in Fairhope – there was a small group praying in front of the Cathedral. We’re told a larger group was there Thursday night.

Despite the opposition – it didn’t stop those we talked to from standing up and celebrating who they are.

“It’s important to do this because without this -- we don’t have the representation that we deserve and need for the future,” said Jawakatema Davenport, Drag Performer.

“It is very important for us to be loud and proud and to be visible -- so that people know that we are here -- we are not going anywhere and just to live out lives. Even in red states just like this -- we can all be comfortable in who we are and what we are doing,” said Champagne Munroe, Drag Performer.

“As someone who is in the queer community -- I think it is just important to be proud of yourself and love yourself throughout -- so I think that is the big thing. And to just make sure everyone keeps their rights and stays happy in this world we all live in,” said one young lady.

“So we are just here volunteering and showing our support for our community and our LGBTQ+ friends,” said one group from Target.

Of course Artwalk is always a night for people to connect with artists and vendors. Alshawnta Leatherwood -- owner of Pedals & Groove -- experienced her first Artwalk as a vendor.

“Lee: What’s the hot flower of the day? -- Alshawnta: The hot flower of the day would probably have to be the rainbow roses -- they’re obsessed with them. They really also love this thistle too. They’re both hot -- I don’t know.”

