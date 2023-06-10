Advertise With Us
Mobile man charged with impersonating officer

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing charges several charges including impersonating a police officer after a confrontation on Dauphin Street this week.

Authorities said Ezekiel Jackson approached a woman at Dauphin and Conception streets on Wednesday and asked for a cigarette. When she declined, he became violent, made threats and said, “It’s ok. I am a police officer,” according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors also alleged that Jackson claimed to be undercover.

A judge on Friday set bail at $1,000. A preliminary hearing is set for July 10.

