Portion of Stanton Road near University Hospital to close for several days

Stanton Road closure map
Stanton Road closure map(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Starting Monday, June 12, Stanton Road at Roosevelt Avenue in front of University Hospital will be closed for two to three days, according to the city of Mobile.

The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System will be upgrading a water line that crosses under Stanton Road.

The detour route will be Spring Hill Avenue at Stanton Road to Mobile Street and University Hospital Drive back to Stanton Road.

City officials said southbound traffic from Prichard Avenue will be able to access the hospital.

