Semi-truck box dangles off Bayway, causing tangled mess for hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nasty backup on the Bayway Friday afternoon had traffic at a gridlock for hours.

A semi-truck container dangled over the bridge westbound.

Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

It was a tangled scene for hours, and one tourist was almost caught in it.

“Coming back from Bucee’s, the traffic started piling up, and we saw it come to a complete stop, so we exited a couple of exits back, and came through around the back so we could get to here,” said Ray Canales, travelling through Mobile. “When we got here, they told us at the guard shack that the helicopter had just left. It had landed on the bridge in front of the wreck.”

ALDOT reported the crash involved two 18-wheelers and one passenger SUV. Both drivers of the big rigs suffered injuries, though not life-threatening.

Canales watched from a pier at Meaher State Park for hours.

He said it was a scary and tense scene unfolding right in front of him.

“There’s not a lot of room on that bridge, and it’s a long bridge,” he said. “When something happens, it’s not fun.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.