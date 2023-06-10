Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Semi-truck box dangles off Bayway, causing tangled mess for hours

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nasty backup on the Bayway Friday afternoon had traffic at a gridlock for hours.

A semi-truck container dangled over the bridge westbound.

Thankfully, there were no fatalities.

It was a tangled scene for hours, and one tourist was almost caught in it.

“Coming back from Bucee’s, the traffic started piling up, and we saw it come to a complete stop, so we exited a couple of exits back, and came through around the back so we could get to here,” said Ray Canales, travelling through Mobile. “When we got here, they told us at the guard shack that the helicopter had just left. It had landed on the bridge in front of the wreck.”

ALDOT reported the crash involved two 18-wheelers and one passenger SUV. Both drivers of the big rigs suffered injuries, though not life-threatening.

Canales watched from a pier at Meaher State Park for hours.

He said it was a scary and tense scene unfolding right in front of him.

“There’s not a lot of room on that bridge, and it’s a long bridge,” he said. “When something happens, it’s not fun.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Mobile Police logo
Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating

Latest News

Jenna Malzahn and triplet cubs
Graduate student trapping and studying black bears in Mobile County
Auburn grad student studying black bears in Mobile County
Auburn grad student studying black bears in Mobile County
Mobile man charged with impersonating officer
Mobile man charged with impersonating officer
3 weeks after charge dismissed, Mobile man waiting to get back seized $3,900
3 weeks after charge dismissed, Mobile man waiting to get back seized $3,900