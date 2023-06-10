Advertise With Us
Semmes man accused of $400,000 fraudulent scheme can remain free – for now

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey .... indicted on federal fraud charges.
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey .... indicted on federal fraud charges.
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal prosecutors on Friday withdrew their request for a magistrate judge to order a Semmes man jailed pending trial on fraud charges.

But prosecutors still hope to accomplish that goal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bradley Murray had set a hearing for Monday to consider whether Adrian Lemoyne Lacey should be detained based on allegations by the U.S. Attorney’s Office that he is a danger to the community and a threat to flee prosecution.

But Assistant Federal Defender Peter Madden argued that Murray cannot overrule a magistrate judge in Arkansas, where Lacey was arrested. The U.S. magistrate judge there, Joe Volpe, determined last month that Lacey could remain free.

“There is no provision in the Bail Reform Act conferring jurisdiction on a magistrate judge to revisit a detention order entered by another magistrate judge in another district,” Madden wrote.

Prosecutors argued that the judge in Arkansas, where Lacey was serving a sentence on an unrelated federal charge, did not have all the facts.

“The presiding magistrate judge did not have the benefit of being presented with evidence regarding Lacey’s conduct, which includes perpetrating a complex fraud scheme using roughly 15 stolen identities to defraud the United States of over $400,000.00. from within the custody of the Bureau of Prisons where he was serving a term of imprisonment of 128 months following a separate conviction for Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Wire Fraud, and Aggravated Identity Theft,” prosecutors wrote.

Murray canceled Monday’s hearing and indicated he was referring the matter to a U.S. District Court judge, who has the authority to conduct an independent review of whether Lacey should be detained.

