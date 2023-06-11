Dozens turn out for Strolling for Alzheimer’s Caregivers Walkathon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The second annual Strolling for Alzheimer’s Caregivers Walkathon brought people to Eight Mile.

The Doris Marie Jones Foundation held the event at Highpoint Park. Around 50 people participated to help raise awareness for the caregivers of the those afflicted with the disease.

Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. According to alz.org, about 30% of caregivers are 65 or older. Around two-thirds of caregivers are women and one-third of them are daughters.

Gina Scott with the Doris Marie Jones Foundation told FOX10 News the reason behind this event.

“My mom had Alzheimer’s. She passed away in 2017. And she was a caregiver. So, we wanted to continue to give back to our community, to our caregivers, and we wanted to, you know, have them to come out,” Scott said. “It’s also a health for them because a lot of times the caregivers are totally forgotten.”

Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month is in November.

