Heat builds into next week

(WALA) - This afternoon and evening saw a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms in our inland areas. We are monitoring a complex of thunderstorms to our west that is moving in our direction, but for now, models mostly indicate that it will dissipate before arriving overnight. Therefore, expect the slight possibility of an isolated shower overnight. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 70 degrees.

SUNDAY:

Sunday’s forecast features lower chances of rain compared to Saturday. It will be a good day to enjoy the outdoors in the morning and late evening hours. However, during the afternoon, temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees, with the “feels-like” temperature reaching the mid-90s. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you plan on spending time outside.

BEACHES:

The beach conditions this weekend are great, with low rip current risk and calm surf. As always, check local beach flags and stay safe in the water. The UV index is high, so it’s important to wear sunscreen. While there may be some showers and storms to the north, the chances of rain are generally lower at the coast than in other areas. If there is lightning in the area, it’s important to head indoors!

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The forecast for the upcoming week depends on the placement of a few features. There is a building heat dome to our west and a cool front to our north that may drift into our area midweek. If this boundary reaches our area, next week could be rather unsettled with clusters of storms moving along the boundary from northwest to southeast. There is still some model disagreement on where this boundary will end up, but indications are that it will increase our rain chances at some point next week. For now, plan for the usual chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and monitor the forecast for updates. The good news is that if a cluster of storms does seem likely to move into our area, we will be able to provide ample warning. Stay tuned to FOX10 for forecast updates.

Heat will also be building heading into next week. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon for areas that don’t receive rain. It will definitely be a steamy and muggy week, with “feels-like” temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. If you’re planning extended outdoor activities, be sure to stay hydrated!

