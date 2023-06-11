Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Heat builds into next week

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - This afternoon and evening saw a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms in our inland areas. We are monitoring a complex of thunderstorms to our west that is moving in our direction, but for now, models mostly indicate that it will dissipate before arriving overnight. Therefore, expect the slight possibility of an isolated shower overnight. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 70 degrees.

SUNDAY:

Sunday’s forecast features lower chances of rain compared to Saturday. It will be a good day to enjoy the outdoors in the morning and late evening hours. However, during the afternoon, temperatures will rise to around 90 degrees, with the “feels-like” temperature reaching the mid-90s. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you plan on spending time outside.

BEACHES:

The beach conditions this weekend are great, with low rip current risk and calm surf. As always, check local beach flags and stay safe in the water. The UV index is high, so it’s important to wear sunscreen. While there may be some showers and storms to the north, the chances of rain are generally lower at the coast than in other areas. If there is lightning in the area, it’s important to head indoors!

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The forecast for the upcoming week depends on the placement of a few features. There is a building heat dome to our west and a cool front to our north that may drift into our area midweek. If this boundary reaches our area, next week could be rather unsettled with clusters of storms moving along the boundary from northwest to southeast. There is still some model disagreement on where this boundary will end up, but indications are that it will increase our rain chances at some point next week. For now, plan for the usual chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and monitor the forecast for updates. The good news is that if a cluster of storms does seem likely to move into our area, we will be able to provide ample warning. Stay tuned to FOX10 for forecast updates.

Heat will also be building heading into next week. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon for areas that don’t receive rain. It will definitely be a steamy and muggy week, with “feels-like” temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. If you’re planning extended outdoor activities, be sure to stay hydrated!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters

Latest News

Late Weather Update for Saturday evening, June 10, 2023 from FOX10 News
Late Weather Update for Saturday evening, June 10, 2023 from FOX10 News
Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend
Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend
Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend
Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day this weekend
Next Weather for Friday, June 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Showers, thunderstorms possible this weekend