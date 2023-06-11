Advertise With Us
Mobile Convention Center hosts turkey calling competition

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 World Championship Turkey Calling Contest wrapped up a two-day event at the Mobile Convention Center on Saturday that had competitors of all ages showing off their skills.

The contest has longtime ties to the Port City. The inaugural event was held in Mobile in 1940 at the Battle House Hotel when Fred T. Stimpson, the current mayor’s grandfather, took home top honors.

Admission to the World Championship Turkey Calling Championship was free as various age groups from 10 and under to senior and open competed for the world title in their respective divisions. Former world champions judged the competition, which had competitors trying to replicate specific scenarios using air and friction calls.

“Getting together -- we’ve become real good friends and we call ourselves the ‘turkey family’ -- all over the country. And I think we have 18 states represented here today,” said organizer Kenneth Weiss.

Travis Ham said, “I’ve been doing this since 2017. I work in the hunting industry. I work for Primos Hunting Calls, so working in the hunting industry got me involved in turkey calling contests.”

Young competitor Lee Spears said he felt “very, very nervous” when doing his calls in front of the audience. Asked if he thought he did well, he said, “I hope so.”

