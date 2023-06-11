Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-car crash caused a traffic delay Saturday evening on busy Airport Boulevard in Mobile.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in front of the Pinebrook Shopping Center.

At least three vehicles were involved, forcing Mobile police to divert traffic to the service road eastbound.

Police haven’t released any word yet on what caused the crash or whether there were any serious injuries.

