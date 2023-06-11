Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Airport Boulevard

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-car crash caused a traffic delay Saturday evening on busy Airport Boulevard in Mobile.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in front of the Pinebrook Shopping Center.

At least three vehicles were involved, forcing Mobile police to divert traffic to the service road eastbound.

Police haven’t released any word yet on what caused the crash or whether there were any serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters

Latest News

Crowds turn out for Strolling for Alzheimer's Caregivers Walkathon
Crowds turn out for Strolling for Alzheimer's Caregivers Walkathon
Mobile Convention Center hosts turkey calling event
Mobile Convention Center hosts turkey calling event
Splash pad back open at Medal of Honor Park
Splash pad reopens at Medal of Honor Park
Puppy painting in the Port City