Puppy painting in the Port City

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - At “Dog Days Barkery” off Old Shell Road -- they try to serve every customer that walks through the door.

“A goose... We’ve had a goose wear out bandanas. We’ve had lots of pups, cats. A ferret -- we’ve had a ferret in the store -- yeah. What else have we had? -- We’ve had a bird... A bird. Yeah... But we primarily cater to dog and cat stuff,” said Carra Smith & Cathy Bradley, mother and daughter and co-owners of Dog Days Barkery.

With that said -- Saturday was all about the dogs -- letting them explore their creative sides.

“Puppy painting -- it’s a viral thing that has been on the internet and I’ve done it with my dogs at home and we thought what a fun way to kick off summer right after Memorial Day -- and a fun event just to get the community involved to come out and see us,” said Smith.

Our next question is -- how do you get a dog to paint???

“Peanut butter and a little encouragement -- snacks always help. Help encourage them to lick away -- and create their portrait,” explained Smith.

Gillian Logsdon and her dog CC -- stop by the Barkery at least once a week -- to pick up a treat. You could call them regulars!

“Oh -- CC had so much fun today. She got to lick all of the peanut butter off. She got to help other friends lick all of the peanut butter off of her painting -- and her painting turned out really good,” said Logsdon.

She’s a natural -- a regular Pawcasso.

“So right now the plan is to get a frame for it and hang it up in the living room... She worked really hard on it! (Laughs),” said Logsdon.

Dog Days Barkery is located at 5525 Old Shell Road. They say expect to have another Pawcasso event in the fall. To not miss out on their pet-friendly events -- follow them on social media or sign up to be on their email list.

