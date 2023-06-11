Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Splash pad reopens at Medal of Honor Park

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A popular splash pad in Mobile is back open and parents and kids are loving it!

“I’m so glad it’s back open. We are here every summer. We just have the greatest time here,” said Mobile mother, Jo Beth O’Shea.

One thing Jo Beth O’Shea and her two kids look forward to every summer is visiting Medal of Honor Park in West Mobile. Their favorite place to go in the park is the splash pad.

“It’s a good time for me to sit and watch him and then we get in some good play,” O’Shea adds.

Her and her kids were so excited, they ran home to grab bathing suits to have some fun in the sun.

“We actually had a gymnastics class this morning. So we went there…we drove around to see if the splash pad was open yet. It was so we went home, got the swimsuits and came back,” Oshea explains.

For the past 10 days, the park’s splash pad has been closed for maintenance. During that time, crews were fixing the park’s pumps.

“Well, we’re thrilled that the splash pad is working. Maintenance has been ongoing for a couple of weeks and so this is a terrific day,” said another Mobile mother, Page Pulliam.

Those in the area, who visit the park often, are excited that maintenance is finally done.

“Even if you don’t feel like getting wet, it’s like a huge fountain, which is enjoyable, and we use the trails so this park is such a blessing for West Mobile,” said Pulliam. “Thank you to my Mobile Parks and Rec for fixing the splash pad. You can see there are tons of people back there today and for keeping this part in such pristine condition.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Shanika Thomas
UPDATE: Woman accused in Prichard murder denied bond after refusing to appear in court
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters

Latest News

Multi-car crash causes delay on Airport Boulevard
Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Airport Boulevard
Crowds turn out for Strolling for Alzheimer's Caregivers Walkathon
Crowds turn out for Strolling for Alzheimer's Caregivers Walkathon
Mobile Convention Center hosts turkey calling event
Mobile Convention Center hosts turkey calling event
Puppy painting in the Port City