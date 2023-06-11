Splash pad reopens at Medal of Honor Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A popular splash pad in Mobile is back open and parents and kids are loving it!

“I’m so glad it’s back open. We are here every summer. We just have the greatest time here,” said Mobile mother, Jo Beth O’Shea.

One thing Jo Beth O’Shea and her two kids look forward to every summer is visiting Medal of Honor Park in West Mobile. Their favorite place to go in the park is the splash pad.

“It’s a good time for me to sit and watch him and then we get in some good play,” O’Shea adds.

Her and her kids were so excited, they ran home to grab bathing suits to have some fun in the sun.

“We actually had a gymnastics class this morning. So we went there…we drove around to see if the splash pad was open yet. It was so we went home, got the swimsuits and came back,” Oshea explains.

For the past 10 days, the park’s splash pad has been closed for maintenance. During that time, crews were fixing the park’s pumps.

“Well, we’re thrilled that the splash pad is working. Maintenance has been ongoing for a couple of weeks and so this is a terrific day,” said another Mobile mother, Page Pulliam.

Those in the area, who visit the park often, are excited that maintenance is finally done.

“Even if you don’t feel like getting wet, it’s like a huge fountain, which is enjoyable, and we use the trails so this park is such a blessing for West Mobile,” said Pulliam. “Thank you to my Mobile Parks and Rec for fixing the splash pad. You can see there are tons of people back there today and for keeping this part in such pristine condition.”

