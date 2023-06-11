Advertise With Us
SRCSO investigating ‘incident’ at steak house in Pace

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office logo(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Major Crimes Unit of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that they say is believed to have occurred at Nikko’s Japanese Steak House in Pace.

Officials did not give specifics on the nature on the incident but said they confirmed that seven victims have been taken to area hospitals for treatment.

“Our investigators are actively working with the help of the Department of Business and Professional Regulations. Additionally, the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco is also conducting an independent investigation of this incident,” the SRCSO said in a news release.

The investigation active and ongoing investigation.

FOX10 will update this story once additional information is made available.

