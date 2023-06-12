AARP: Elder Financial Abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Elder abuse takes many forms, including financial exploitation. It is estimated that just a fraction of these crimes are ever reported. AARP has worked with the Alabama Legislature to increase the resources provided to law enforcement, and to strengthen the penalties for elder abuse and exploitation. Crimes that were once misdemeanors are now felonies. Reports of possible abuse of any kind must be investigated by law enforcement.

Why is elder financial exploitation so underreported?

Experts list several reasons for this:

· The victim may be unaware of the crimes, due to manipulation by the criminal or cognitive impairment.

· Even when they understand what is happening, they may feel embarrassed and unwilling to discuss it. They don’t want to be seen as incompetent in some way.

· Often, the people perpetrating the crimes are family members or caregivers and the victims don’t want to “rock the boat.” Or the victims don’t want to believe someone they love and trust would do this to them.

What to watch out for:

· Financial exploitation can lead to other types of crimes, such as physical and psychological abuse and neglect.

· Look for changes in appearance or behavior, particularly if they have injuries or appear unusually stressed or anxious.

· Pay attention to any new people spending unusual amounts of time with your friend or loved one, particularly if they are much younger.

If you see something, report it:

· Contact your local police department or sheriff’s office to report suspicious activity. You do not need to be related to the potential victim to do this. Elder abuse of any kind requires vigilance by the whole community.

· Contact the Alabama Department of Senior Services at 1-800-AGELINE. If the abuse is happening in a long-term care facility, request an ombudsman to investigate.

For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.

