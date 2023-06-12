Avoiding fraud after a natural disaster

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following disasters, insurance fraud can add millions of dollars paid out by insurers resulting in tighter premiums for everyone. The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s President and CEO, David Glawe, joined us on Studio10 with insights on how to avoid fraud after a Natural Disaster.

David spoke with us about why contractor fraud is becoming more prevalent, what steps homeowners should take prior to a natural disaster, how preparation can help reduce the chances of becoming a victim of fraud, what signs disaster victims should be on the lookout for, the best practices for disaster victims when hiring contractors or vendors, and tips for avoiding dishonest contractors.

ABOUT DAVID GLAWE:

Mr. Glawe is the president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Glawe previously served as the Under Secretary and Chief Intelligence Officer at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after nomination by the President of the United States and unanimous confirmation by the US Senate.

Prior to his service in DHS, Mr. Glawe served in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as the Deputy National Intelligence Manager for Threat Finance and Transnational Organized Crime, overseeing and integrating IC’s collection and analytic efforts. He subsequently served on the President’s National Security Council as the senior intelligence official implementing the President’s strategy on Transnational Organized Crime within the intelligence and law enforcement communities.

Mr. Glawe was a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a Supervisory Special Agent in the Counterterrorism Division. Earlier in his career, Mr. Glawe served as a Federal Agent with the United States Postal Inspection Service and a Police Officer in Houston, Texas, and Aurora, Colorado

