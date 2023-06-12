Advertise With Us
Black bear gets up close and personal with swimmers in Destin

Miller says most populations of black bears are in north Mobile County in places like Saraland. Over the years that number has gone down.
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Video of this black bear getting up close and personal with swimmers in Destin has been spreading across social media. Christian Miller with Mobile Bay and National Estuary says sightings like these are rare but not impossible.

“As we continue to develop natural habitat areas those bears get pushed out into areas where people frequent in developed areas,” said Christian Miller with Mobile Bay and National Estuary.

Miller says most populations of black bears are in north Mobile County in places like Saraland. Over the years that number has gone down.

“They used to be all over Alabama and parts of the Gulf Coast but as people have continues to move in and develop these areas and pushed into their habitat their populations have dwindled,” said Miller.

Miller says they’ve had black bear sightings in places like Dauphin Island, Mon Louis Island, and Fort Morgan. He urges people to observe the bears from a distance and avoid feeding them. He says the Mobile Bay and National Estuary Program is working on a watershed planning process near the Mobile Tensaw Delta area to teach people about wildlife.

“We’re looking for ways to protect and conserve habitat to give bears and other wildlife the habitat they need to thrive at the same time encouraging people to live in a manner that will sustain the environment,” said Miller.

If you want to learn more about the watershed planning process you can go here for more information.

