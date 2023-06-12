Flags at half-staff for Pulse shooting anniversary

STATE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to remember the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

According to the Governor’s Office, at the time, the shooting was considered the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, with 49 people killed and 53 wounded.

The full statement from DeSantis’ office read as follows:

“Seven years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, June 12, 2023.”

