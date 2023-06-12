Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Florida suing FEMA over flood insurance price hike

State leaders still encourage homeowners to be insured
By Cody Butler
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Insurance rates across Florida are going up, especially for flood insurance. As hurricane season begins Florida is one of 10 states suing the federal government on changes to the flood insurance program blamed for the sharp increases.

FEMA is making changes to National Flood Insurance Program. It began including scientific models and costs involved in rebuilding a home in 2021.

The agency said this means owners of lower-cost homes will no longer be subsidizing the flood risk for pricier, waterfront properties. But in some cases, rates are going up dramatically.

“It hits our low income and our marginalized individuals within our community at such a rate that it almost makes it unaffordable for them to be here,” said Justin Willis, When All Else Fails president.

That includes non-profits, such as “When All Else Fails,” which is a group offering many resources in Sarasota and Charlotte Counties.

Its building was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

“The building is in total disrepair and will ultimately be torn down now,” Willis said.

And Willis says insurance isn’t covering much.

“We never thought we should have flood insurance. We thought our general liability and our content insurance will cover what we have,” Willis said.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, even if rates are high right now he’s encouraging people to sign up before hurricane season ramps up.

“Even if you decided to buy flood insurance today, it’s not going to kick in for 30 days. So the sooner you make that investment, the quicker that peace of mind takes place,” Patronis said.

Tallahassee realtor Hunter Bowden said it’s important to know the different types of insurance that are out there. He said there’s a difference between flood and hurricane insurance policies.

“In the unforeseen future, we don’t know what’s going to happen. If something does happen, we want to plan accordingly,” Bowden said.

Willis said he learned that after Hurricane Ian.

“We chose to add flood insurance because we realize if another storm hits as Ian did, there’s a real good chance we’re going to lose our home again,” Willis said.

FEMA said it won’t raise rates more than 18% a year under its current plan.

The 10 states suing FEMA claim the new system doesn’t consider local flood mitigation efforts to make properties more flood resilient.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10
Foggy conditions lead to Mobile police officer striking a pedestrian on I-10

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified...
Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification
More Alabama residents eligible for money under expanded Accountability Act
Alabama Accountability Act expansion signed into law, increasing tax credits for more families
Supreme Court tosses Alabama congressional map
Rep. Carl predicts Supreme Court redistricting ruling will lead to GOP sweep in Alabama
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl reacts to Trump indictment
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl reacts to Trump indictment
2021 file photo shows the Alabama House of Representatives approving new lines for the state’s...
Biden, others react as SCOTUS orders Alabama to redraw congressional districts