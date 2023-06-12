Advertise With Us
Harrison County Supervisors approve new bike route to run along Highway 90

A bicycle collective is putting a plan into action that will offer a sweet ride down the...
A bicycle collective is putting a plan into action that will offer a sweet ride down the coastline for Mississippi residents.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A bicycle collective is putting a plan into action that will offer a sweet ride down the coastline for Mississippi residents.

On Monday, a new bike route was approved at the Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting. The route was proposed by the Adventure Cycling Association as part of its national corridor plan.

Harrison County was the last county to provide jurisdictional support for the cycling route.

The organization has mapped nearly 53,000 safe and accessible routes across the U.S.

“Basically, we had one short section in Harrison County that would make their little line from the coast of California to the coast of Florida all the way complete,” says Geneva Dummer with Heritage Trails Partnership. “It was through Bayview all the way to Henderson Pointe area.”

The new route will run along Highway 90, cut through Centennial Plaza and follow Second Street into Gulfport, and will continue through Pass Christian onto Bayview Street and extend back on to Highway 90 to Bay St. Louis.

The route will stretch 84 miles across the state. ACA is also working on routes in Texas and Louisiana.

“This is actually a nationwide organization; they have routes all over,” says Dummer. “Nationally, the funds are available through the American Cycling Association, but it doesn’t cost the county anything to designate this as a route.”

The organization plans to break ground on the project in the fall of this year.

