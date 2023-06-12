Heat index could top 100 in places

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off mild this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into this afternoon, daytime highs will max out in the upper-80s, and the lower-to-mid 90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling about 5 to 10 degrees warmer, with many areas possibly feeling like over 100 degrees! Take it easy if spending time outdoors and stay hydrated.

We are tracking the potential to see strong to severe storms later on this afternoon/evening. The best timing is between 3 to 9 p.m. The potential threats include gusty straight-line winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and small hail. We will keep you updated on FOX10. Any outdoor plans for this evening should have a backup plan.

Overnight, we will stay warm and muggy in the upper-60s and the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will rinse and repeat. Daytime highs will be hot in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid-90s, with more chances for pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Current rain chances are at 40%.

Rip current risks are moderate today and will drop to low tomorrow. However, on Wednesday and Thursday we are expecting rough conditions to pick back up.

Tracking the tropics, everything is quiet with no new development expected during the next 7 days.

Have a great day!

