Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Heat index could top 100 in places

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off mild this morning, with a mix of sun and clouds. Heading into this afternoon, daytime highs will max out in the upper-80s, and the lower-to-mid 90s. However, high humidity will have us feeling about 5 to 10 degrees warmer, with many areas possibly feeling like over 100 degrees! Take it easy if spending time outdoors and stay hydrated.

We are tracking the potential to see strong to severe storms later on this afternoon/evening. The best timing is between 3 to 9 p.m. The potential threats include gusty straight-line winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and small hail. We will keep you updated on FOX10. Any outdoor plans for this evening should have a backup plan.

Overnight, we will stay warm and muggy in the upper-60s and the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will rinse and repeat. Daytime highs will be hot in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid-90s, with more chances for pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Current rain chances are at 40%.

Rip current risks are moderate today and will drop to low tomorrow. However, on Wednesday and Thursday we are expecting rough conditions to pick back up.

Tracking the tropics, everything is quiet with no new development expected during the next 7 days.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters

Latest News

Midday Weather Update for Monday June 12, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Monday June 12, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Monday June 12, 2023
Hot & humid, with storms moving in late today
Morning Weather Update for Monday June 12, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Monday June 12, 2023
Late Weather Update for Saturday evening, June 10, 2023 from FOX10 News
Heat builds into next week