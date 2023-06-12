‘I’m gonna find him’; mother still searching for missing son

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mother is still searching for her son after he disappeared in February.

24-year-old Coniah Dubose has been missing since February 27.

“I’m gonna find my baby’s body,” said Kimberly Dubose, Coniah’s mother. “I am not gonna stop looking. I don’t care how many years it takes. They say I’m not gonna find him. Yes I am. I’m gonna find him.”

Kimberly and her family have spent the past three months desperately searching for Coniah. They put up signs all over the area, begging folks to keep an eye out.

“We put the signs all up in Tillman’s Corner, we put them all up across the bay in Spanish Fort, we put them all through Prichard, we put them everywhere,” she said.

Kimberly says Coniah was last seen February 27 in the Maysville area, and MPD listed him as an endangered missing person.

Kimberly says she believes her son was murdered and that his body was removed from the location of his alleged murder.

“We’ve been doing the networking, trying to figure out where my baby’s body is,” she said. “People out here know about it. They don’t want to say anything about it because they consider it snitching. But if it was their relative, they would want someone to tell them where their relative is.”

FOX10 News spoke to Kimberly and her family back in March when they first started putting up posters.

“All I want is my baby back. That’s all I want for my son’s body,” she said at the time.

Today, she feels no different.

“Everything I said back in March, I meant,” she stated. “Everything I said. One thing I want people to know is I really loved my kids, and now I only have one.”

Long before Coniah went missing, he was wanted by MPD. Police say they had warrants for his arrest when he went missing, and those warrants are still active.

His mother says while she can’t condone Coniah’s actions or life choices, she simply wants to bring him home.

“I understand he was in the streets like I told you before, but at the end of the day, Coniah was loved. It’s hard. Every second of the day, I struggle. Every second of the day, I struggle,” she said tearfully.

MPD says they’ve not confirmed Coniah was murdered. Police say Coniah is still listed as a missing person with active warrants for his arrest.

