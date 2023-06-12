Jet-Setting with Jenn: Summer packing essentials

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer is here, and now is the time to start thinking about packing for any vacations! Luckily Jennifer and Chelsey are here to show you some of this year’s trends.

VOLO Hero Hair Towel ($44)

Introducing the softest towel your hair has ever met. The Hero’s Nanoweave™ material is plush—aka extremely gentle and absorbent—which is just how they like their towels. The Hero decreases dry time by 50%, and our snug strap ensures your towel stays tucked into place. It’s as easy as wrap, twist, and tuck. Not all heroes wear capes. You can even find this in a bundle that includes face towels and scrunchies. You can try out VOLO yourself by purchasing it here.

Hadobody Joggers and Tee ($60 - $145)

Hadobody is a lifestyle wellness and sustainable brand for men’s and women’s clothing, along with home goods decor that uses the power of self-affirmation placed on the body to infuse the mind, body, and spirit with positive frequency. Hadobody supports the connection to your divine self so you can feel empowered and energized to consciously create your own reality. Each handmade garment has a positive affirmation providing you with a powerful intention as a guide throughout your day. You can find your Chakra by taking this quiz. Hadobody prides themselves on creating products using next-level comfort and silky soft fabrics. You can try out Hadobody yourself by purchasing it here.

PURGGO Air Freshener ($23.99)

PURGGO is a car air purifier - it sucks up and removes problem odors instead of covering them. All the product contains is pure all-natural moso bamboo charcoal, Mother Nature’s purifier, which has been carbonized and activated at 1110°F - 1300°F (600°C - 700°C). Bamboo charcoal is a tried and tested air cleanser that’s been used in Asian countries for thousands of years. PURGGO brings you this power in a convenient, attractive natural car air freshener. PURGGO absorbs and eliminates odors instead of just masking it, it lasts for 365+ days and works 24/7 passively, is fragrance-free, allergen-free, all-natural, non-toxic, and is 100% asthma and allergy friendly. You can purchase your own Purrgo here.

MDAiRE Skincare Bundle ($654)

MDAiRE™'s skincare technology contains a proprietary blend of innovative active ingredients with advanced delivery systems that target the key regenerative pathways in the skin. The bundle includes the NMF Hydrator Barrier Repair (1.7 FL OZ), Vitamin C-FK Brightening Complex (1.0 FL OZ), Regenerative ECM Eye Complex (0.5 FL OZ), RXR Retinol Anti-Aging Serum (1.0 FL OZ), and the Neck Tyte-R (1.7 FL OZ). This Ultimate Skincare bundle will provide protection, correction, and anti-aging benefits to the skin of your face, neck, and décolleté. This is their inclusive skincare bundle with all 5 active ingredient products. They are also cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients. Free of parabens, fragrance, and phthalates.

Maya J Jewelry Bracelet Hair Ties ($18)

Maya J Jewelry takes two things we love to wear on our wrists, hair ties, and trendy bracelets, and combines them into one fashionable jewelry accessory -Bracelet Hair Ties! It’s a must-have, perfect for gifts or the holidays! It’s a piece that everyone is sure to love and actually use, easily mixed and matched with other bracelets you already own. At an affordable price, it’s great for all ages, arriving on a beautiful card of three designs. You’ll soon want to wear one on your wrist at all times! These were even voted as one of Oprah’s favorite things in 2022. If you want to purchase some for yourself, or as a gift, you can on their website.

