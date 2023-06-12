Key prosecution witness recants statement in fatal Mobile nightclub shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside a crowded nightclub last year has recanted his statement to investigators implicating a co-defendant.

Reginald Fluker initially told detectives that John Fitzgerald McCarroll Jr., 29, of Mobile, offered to pay him and then handed him the gun at the Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road on Sept. 18. But Fluker has signed a sworn statement indicating that McCarroll had nothing to do with the shooting.

McCarroll’s attorney, Tom Walsh, asked a judge to reinstate bail for his client as a result of that affidavit.

“His statement to investigators was not under oath,” he said in court Monday. “This is.”

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby denied that request. McCarroll will remain jailed without bond under Aniah’s Law, the constitutional amendment approved by voters last year giving judges broader discretion to deny bail in certain violent cases.

The shooting in September took the life of Derrick Shavers, a man whom Fluker mistook for the intended target, according to testimony.

At the time of his arrest in the Bank Nightlife case, McCarroll was out on bond for attempted murder in a shooting that occurred two months later. In that shooting, on Nov. 26, four people suffered gunshot wounds inside the Paparazzi Lounge on Dauphin Street downtown. The most serious of those injuries was a gunshot to the neck of a woman who suffered paralysis, according to police.

Prosecutors allege that McCarroll aided and abetted the shooter in that case.

Walsh argued that his client was entitled to bail and said it was denied because of Fluker’s testimony.

“That was an important part of why the court denied bond,” he said during Monday’s hearing.

Prosecutors suggested that the notarized statement that Fluker signed may have been coerced. Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that Karmelo Derks, Fluker’s co-defendant in a Walmart shooting, approached the defendant on April 26 when both were locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Rogers testified that Derks passed on a message from McCarroll asking him to sign the affidavit. He also testified that McCarroll’s girlfriend had been in contact with Fluker.

“This affidavit wouldn’t have been signed if it weren’t for one co-defendant going to another co-defendant,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan said in court.

Morgan told the judge that Derks since has been transferred to Mississippi to face a murder charge in connection with a shooting outside the Scarlet Pearl casino. He said other defendants in related cases have been sent to other jails.

“This is why we try to separate everybody. … It’s been an issue throughout the investigation,” Morgan said.

But Walsh said there has been no testimony indicating that his client threatened Fluker or offered to pay him for his statement.

“I don’t think we’ve heard anything here that’s either illegal or sinister,” he said.

Although Fluker’s affidavit has no immediate impact on the case, it potentially complicates prosecution efforts to win a conviction down the road. If he sicks to the statement, it eliminates a compelling piece of evidence linking McCaroll to the shooting. If he later were to disavow that statement and return to his original position that McCaroll set up the hit, Walsh would be able to introduce affidavit on cross-examination.

“There’s gonna be credibility issues with the state’s star witness,” he told FOX10 News.

Walsh told the judge that if the state’s evidence were as strong as prosecutors insist, there shous already be an indictment. Bail, he argued, is a safeguard preventing innocent people from spending years behind bars before their exoneration.

“That may be the same thing here,” he said.

