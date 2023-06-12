Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile County Commission votes to approve Airbus incentives

The Mobile County Commission officially voted to approve a ten-million-dollar incentive package for Airbus.
A third final assembly line is under construction at the Airbus plant in Mobile, Alabama, on...
A third final assembly line is under construction at the Airbus plant in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday, May 29, 2023. City and county leaders are considering incentives totaling $20 million to subsidize the project.(Christopher Hobden (FOX10 News))
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission officially voted to approve a ten-million-dollar incentive package for Airbus. But not before some glowing comments about the future of the business in Mobile.

“I just want to make sure that our community knows that Airbus is serious about growing a homegrown workforce,” Merceria Ludgood said.

It’s an item we’ve been following for over a month.

That money would help subsidize the construction of the company’s third final assembly line. And it would help pay for employee training here in the area.

They hope to ensure people who live in Mobile get those jobs. That would ease one of the concerns of the county commission

“We understand that we have a responsibility to the community. We don’t take that responsibility lightly. As a flagship corporation in our area, we want to serve our community as best we can. So, as we look to grow, we want to make sure that you guys understand that we will do our very best to hire the best and brightest that we have right here in Mobile,” Craig Savage with Airbus said.

“We see the opportunity before us for this third assembly line that will add at least another 1000 jobs. That’s tremendous for this community. And by 2029, we expect to have well over 2000 people employed by Airbus,” Connie Hudson

We’ve also learned that the state is offering nearly 100 million dollars in incentives in the form of “jobs and investment credits” as well.

Airbus could claim that in payroll rebates and tax credits over the next ten years.  Even though the state says they rarely see a project claim all available funds.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters

Latest News

Jamarcus Henry
MPD arrests two for assault
Local titleholders heading to Miss Alabama
Local titleholders heading to Miss Alabama
Key prosecution witness recants statement in fatal Mobile nightclub shooting
Key prosecution witness recants statement in fatal Mobile nightclub shooting
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Key prosecution witness recants statement in fatal Mobile nightclub shooting