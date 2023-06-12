Mobile County Commission votes to approve Airbus incentives

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission officially voted to approve a ten-million-dollar incentive package for Airbus. But not before some glowing comments about the future of the business in Mobile.

“I just want to make sure that our community knows that Airbus is serious about growing a homegrown workforce,” Merceria Ludgood said.

It’s an item we’ve been following for over a month.

That money would help subsidize the construction of the company’s third final assembly line. And it would help pay for employee training here in the area.

They hope to ensure people who live in Mobile get those jobs. That would ease one of the concerns of the county commission

“We understand that we have a responsibility to the community. We don’t take that responsibility lightly. As a flagship corporation in our area, we want to serve our community as best we can. So, as we look to grow, we want to make sure that you guys understand that we will do our very best to hire the best and brightest that we have right here in Mobile,” Craig Savage with Airbus said.

“We see the opportunity before us for this third assembly line that will add at least another 1000 jobs. That’s tremendous for this community. And by 2029, we expect to have well over 2000 people employed by Airbus,” Connie Hudson

We’ve also learned that the state is offering nearly 100 million dollars in incentives in the form of “jobs and investment credits” as well.

Airbus could claim that in payroll rebates and tax credits over the next ten years. Even though the state says they rarely see a project claim all available funds.

