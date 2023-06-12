Mobile man charged with using ‘sophisticated’ jamming device to block police communications

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jamming from expensive “highly sophisticated” black market devices disrupted police and emergency services transmissions for much of last week, according to law enforcement authorities.

Police on Saturday arrested Trenton Edward Lisak on a charge of interfering with public safety communication, a Class C felony punishable by one to 10 years in prison. He also faces a drug charge. Prosecutors said the FBI also is investigating.

“It’s an unusual charge,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said Monday. “It’s certainly something that’s very serious. We need our law enforcement and first responders to be able to communicate, not only downtown, but anywhere.”

How unusual?

“This is a first for me,” Blackwood said. “I can’t recall of another case where this has happened – certainly not to this extent. It was a significant amount of equipment.”

Lisak has an arrest record that includes charges of theft, breaking and entering cars, possession of a forged instrument and criminal mischief.

Mobile County District Judge Jennifer Wright set bail at $15,000 – the maximum recommended bail for the offense – and ordered that 10 percent of it be posted in cash. She added an additional $5,000 bail on the drug charge.

In addition, the judge set a curfew between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. and ordered that Lisak, 31, stay away from the Tower at Ryan Park downtown. That is the apartment complex where authorities said they found the equipment that interfered with the communications of all 57 law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies that are part of the Mobile County Communications District.

That also is the home address listed on Lisak’s booking information, but a prosecutor told the judge that investigators do not believe he was living there.

Robert Jackson, an administrator for the district, described it as “very sophisticated equipment set up in the apartment, specially designed to jam our frequency.”

Added Jackson: “We actually had to modify our instruments to be able to home in on it.”

Charlie McNichol, the director of the 911 system, told FOX10 News that the interference virtually shut down communications for one day last week.

“Tuesday of last week, it caused significant problems in the downtown area,” he said. “In fact, we have a tower site on Government Plaza. That’s where the alarms were coming from. And the first down here were having serious trouble communicating.”

It remains unclear what the motive may have been, officials said. Blackwood said he does not know what the defendant was planning, or where he got the equipment.

McNichol said he does not know if Lisak just enjoys watching chaos or if he had something more sinister planned and attempted to jam communications as part of that.

“This individual had some jamming equipment that you buy on the black market,” he said. “It’s illegal to even possess it. And that’s what was causing the problems.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.