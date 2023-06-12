Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD arrests two for assault

Jamarcus Henry
Jamarcus Henry(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a 20-year-old and a juvenile in connection to an assault from May 30.

Police said they responded to an area near Faure Drive South and Farnell Drive in response to a shots fired call and discovered a 16-year-old male was walking with another person when a known male subject pulled up in a vehicle and fired multiple shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials said an unoccupied vehicle was also struck during the incident.

On Monday, June 12, authorities said they arrested a 16-year-old male and Jamarcus Henry, 20, in connection to the incident.

Henry is charged with first degree assault and the juvenile is charged with reckless endangerment, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and assault, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters

Latest News

A third final assembly line is under construction at the Airbus plant in Mobile, Alabama, on...
Mobile County Commission votes to approve Airbus incentives
Local titleholders heading to Miss Alabama
Local titleholders heading to Miss Alabama
Key prosecution witness recants statement in fatal Mobile nightclub shooting
Key prosecution witness recants statement in fatal Mobile nightclub shooting
John McCarroll is shown at Mobile Police Headquarters after being arrested and charged with...
Key prosecution witness recants statement in fatal Mobile nightclub shooting