MPD arrests two for assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have arrested a 20-year-old and a juvenile in connection to an assault from May 30.

Police said they responded to an area near Faure Drive South and Farnell Drive in response to a shots fired call and discovered a 16-year-old male was walking with another person when a known male subject pulled up in a vehicle and fired multiple shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials said an unoccupied vehicle was also struck during the incident.

On Monday, June 12, authorities said they arrested a 16-year-old male and Jamarcus Henry, 20, in connection to the incident.

Henry is charged with first degree assault and the juvenile is charged with reckless endangerment, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and assault, according to jail records.

