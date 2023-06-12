MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - First year head coach Justin Hannah says it’s a new day at Murphy and he’s not only putting in the work with his team on the field, he’s been doing everything he can behind the scenes to get his guys game ready come August.

The first step is with new jerseys. The Panthers are due for new spirit kits and new game day jerseys are top priority. Hannah says when you look good, you feel good and that translates to the field.

“A lot of kids don’t have the same privileges as other kids do at home. So, once we come together as a team and we look the same, now we can all come together and bridge those gaps.”

New jerseys come at a price. With 75 players on the roster, the total for two new sets of jerseys and pants is almost $15,000. It’s a pretty penny, but coach Hannah won’t give up. He’s asked the Alumni Association for help and what they can’t cover, the booster club hopes to raise. He asks for help supporting this project.

“June 24th, we have a Murphy night at Mariachi Mexican and Grill off of Airport at six o’clock. We would love for everyone in the community to come back, have some tacos with each other and let’s talk football.”

Not only could Murphy Football have new jerseys this fall, but they could also have a place to call their own under Friday night lights.

The city of Mobile is considering selling Ladd-Peebles stadium to the Mobile County Public School System.

With Leflore, B.C. Rain, Vigor, and Davidson just building new on campus stadiums and Williamson set to break ground on theirs in the future, the only local public high school without an on-campus stadium would be Murphy.

If the city and the Mobile County Board of Commissioners agrees on the proposal, Ladd likely would serve as the Panthers home field.

The school is landlocked in downtown Mobile, and an on-campus stadium is not a viable option. Finally having that home field advantage would be a game changer for the program.

“It’ll help us in changing the culture and changing the brand... bringing Murphy back. The home field advantage is very very necessary. Every game, not just in the playoffs, not just in the later parts of the season, but just being able to play at home it’s an advantage.”

