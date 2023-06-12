Advertise With Us
Pat Sajak announces he’ll retire from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after upcoming season

Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Pat Sajak announced Monday that he’ll retire from hosting “Wheel of Fortune” after the show’s upcoming season.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

This developing story will be updated.

