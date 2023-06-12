Recipe: Cajun Quiche
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs, beaten
- ½ cup olive oil mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ pound Rouses Smoked Sausage, cut to ⅛-inch squares, browned in skillet and set aside to cool
- ¼ pound Rouses Andouille Sausage, cut to ⅛-inch squares, browned in skillet and set aside to cool
- 1 link Rouses Boudin, removed from casing and crumbled
- 1 cup diced Kraft Natural Cheese, variety of choice (about 6 ounces)
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning
- ¼ cup chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
- ½ cup chopped green onions
1 9-inch unbaked pie crust
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF (176ºC).
2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir in the cooled-down cooked sausage and andouille. Add crumbled boudin, cheese, dry mustard, all-purpose seasoning, parsley and green onions. Spread into pie shell.
3. Place in preheated oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a fork inserted in the center comes out clean.
