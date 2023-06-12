Advertise With Us
Recipe: Cajun Quiche

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup olive oil mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup milk
  • ¼ pound Rouses Smoked Sausage, cut to ⅛-inch squares, browned in skillet and set aside to cool
  • ¼ pound Rouses Andouille Sausage, cut to ⅛-inch squares, browned in skillet and set aside to cool
  • 1 link Rouses Boudin, removed from casing and crumbled
  • 1 cup diced Kraft Natural Cheese, variety of choice (about 6 ounces)
  • ½ teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning
  • ¼ cup chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
  • ½ cup chopped green onions

1 9-inch unbaked pie crust

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF (176ºC).

2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir in the cooled-down cooked sausage and andouille. Add crumbled boudin, cheese, dry mustard, all-purpose seasoning, parsley and green onions. Spread into pie shell.

3. Place in preheated oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a fork inserted in the center comes out clean.

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
AARP: Elder Financial Abuse
Avoiding fraud after a natural disaster
Jet Setting with Jenn: Packing essentials
