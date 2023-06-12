Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Robertsdale man dies in Sunday crash

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Robertsdale man.

Robert Earl Baker Jr., 22, the passenger, was fatally injured when the 2015 Dodge Dart he was in, driven by Carlton Craig Hensell, 59, of Elberta, struck the 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by a 15-year-old juvenile accompanied by a parent, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hensell was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

ALEA said Baker was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 98 near the 74 mile marker, approximately three miles east of Elberta city limits, in Baldwin County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
2023 legislation session is in the books
Average Alabama resident will get hundreds of dollars – but much of it is fleeting
School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Lou Benvenuto with Johnny Carson in 1983 on his last night as cameraman for the show.
Man who worked as cameraman for Johnny Carson turns 106
Chief Paul Prine says MPD was able to arrest several people who were stealing catalytic...
Mobile police arrest business owner accused of taking in stolen catalytic converters

Latest News

Black bear goes for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico
VIDEO: Swimming bear surprises Destin beachgoers
Black bear goes for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico
Black bear goes for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico
Sharks swarm Robinson Island
Sharks swarm Robinson Island
Coniah Dubose missing since February
‘I’m gonna find him’; mother still searching for missing son