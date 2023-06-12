Robertsdale man dies in Sunday crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Robertsdale man.

Robert Earl Baker Jr., 22, the passenger, was fatally injured when the 2015 Dodge Dart he was in, driven by Carlton Craig Hensell, 59, of Elberta, struck the 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by a 15-year-old juvenile accompanied by a parent, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hensell was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

ALEA said Baker was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 98 near the 74 mile marker, approximately three miles east of Elberta city limits, in Baldwin County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

