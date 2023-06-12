Advertise With Us
Severe storm watch in effect

By Jason Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8pm. The scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are tracking south and east towards the coast through this evening. Most of the storm activity will be over by late-evening.

Overnight lows will be rather uncomfortable. We expect lows in the low to mid 70′s in most areas. Lower chances of storms will move in briefly on Tuesday.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the t-storms will be around in the afternoon and evening hours.

We have a little better chance of rain as a surface front sags into the area. In the tropical Atlantic, storm formation is not expected this week.

