Spanish Fort Public Library hosting Read Healthy program

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Spanish Fort Public Library starting an new initiative tomorrow called “Read Healthy.”

It’s a unique summer program that engages children through cooking and reading healthy in conjunction with prodisee pantry and the cookery project.

Joining us right now is Tracy Cole from the Spanish Fort Public Library and Deann Servos from Prodisee Pantry.

