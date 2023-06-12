Advertise With Us
Trial date set for former prosecutor accused of soliciting sex favors

Mark Johnson pleaded not guilty via a document submitted by his attorneys on Monday, soon after the pretrial hearing.
Indictments accuse Mark Johnson (pictured) of soliciting sexual favors from defendants while he worked as a Houston County assistant district attorney.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge set a tentative October trial date for disgraced prosecutor Mark Johnson.

Indictments accuse him of soliciting sexual favors from defendants while he worked as a Houston County assistant district attorney.

Johnson pleaded not guilty via a document submitted by his attorneys on Monday, soon after the pretrial hearing.

He did not attend when Judge Burt Smithart set his trial for October 30, though that date is tentative because at least one attorney has a potential conflict.

However, prosecutors from the Alabama attorney general’s office want a trial as soon as possible because they say a key witness is seriously ill.

Johnson faces six felonies that allege he solicited sexual favors from defendants and witnesses.

His alleged online romance with a drug offender assigned to his courtroom sparked an investigation that included the FBI, though Johnson faces only state charges.

According to the Alabama Bar Association, he still has his law license but would likely lose it if convicted of the felonies.

After all Houston County judges recused themselves because of their acquaintance with Johnson, the Alabama Supreme Court appointed Smithart, a circuit judge in Barbour and Bullock Counties.

