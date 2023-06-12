Advertise With Us
Overnight storms possible, more storms Monday

Overnight Threat
By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Don’t be surprised if you are awakened by storms overnight on Sunday! A complex of storms is expected to develop to our north early tonight and move into our area during the overnight and pre-dawn hours. These storms may be strong; therefore, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern half of our area at a level 2/5 risk for severe weather.

We are not expecting a widespread damaging wind event. In fact, the southwestern part of the FOX10 viewing area may avoid the storms entirely. It is notable, however, that some of these storms may produce gusty winds. Also, these storms will produce frequent lightning and thunder that may wake you up tonight.

The forecast models are showing a couple of different solutions for how the storms will appear tonight. One forecast model has a more robust line of storms entering our area around 1 a.m. and slowly weakening. Another model has the storms much weaker and only affecting the eastern half of the area.

Either way, expect the possibility of a noisy thunderstorm overnight tonight. It looks like things will clear up by Monday morning, and we will have a few hours of calm before another round of strong storms develops on Monday afternoon.

Once again, the SPC has our area at a level 2/5 risk for round of possible severe storms Monday afternoon. Stay tuned to FOX10 for updates.

