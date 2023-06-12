Advertise With Us
Woman arrested for assaulting medical personnel

Daleeicia Taylor
Daleeicia Taylor(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman was arrested on Monday for assaulting medical personnel at Infirmary Health on June 1, according to MPD.

Police said they responded to Infirmary Health at 8 p.m. in response to a patient assaulting employees.

Officers discovered a woman became belligerent with the staff and physically assaulted three of them, according to authorities.

Daleeicia Taylor, 24, was transported to Metro on Monday after being discharged from the hospital and is charged with three counts of second degree assault, according to jail records.

